Drake gets restraining order against threatening woman

Drake has been granted a three-year restraining order against a woman who has threatened his life.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker has been having problems with the female for some time as she was previous arrested for trespassing at his Hollywood Hills estate in 2017 and attempted to file a $4 billion (NZD$5.89 billion) defamation suit against him, and now a court has ordered her to stay at least 100 yards away and stop contacting the singer and his family.

The woman was not in court this week but will be served the order as the court determined she was "given timely and proper notice" to put across her side of the story, but has failed to do so.

Earlier this year, Drake - who has four-year-old son Adonis with model Sophie Brussaux - claimed he had suffered "emotional distress" and was worried about the safety of himself and his family because of the woman's actions.

He declared in court documents: "She has sent messages saying she wishes me dead, and that I should shoot myself and my son with a bullet.

"As a result of [the woman's] harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family."

He branded the woman a "stalker" and insisted he has "no relationship whatsoever with her".

He said: "In April 2017, somebody broke into my Los Angeles home when I was not there. At the time of that incident, I was not told any details about the trespasser, including her name.

"I understand that [the woman] filed a lawsuit against me in August 2021. When this lawsuit was filed and served on me, I learned that Plaintiff is the same person who broke into my house in Los Angeles in April 2017."

