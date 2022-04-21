Carlos Sainz signs new F1 deal with Ferrari until 2024

Source: Associated Press

Carlos Sainz Jr. signed a new contract with Ferrari on Friday until 2024, ahead of the Italian team’s home Formula One race this weekend.

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Source: Associated Press)

Sainz joined Ferrari from McLaren in 2021 on a two-year contract.

“I have always said that there is no better Formula One team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable,” Sainz said.

“My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together. The result of all that work has been clear to see so far season.”

Ferrari leads the constructors’ championship after two wins for Sainz’s teammate, Charles Leclerc, in the opening three races.

Sainz, who has never won an F1 race, finished second in Bahrain and third in Saudi Arabia but the Spanish driver crashed out of the last grand prix in Australia.

The 27-year-old Sainz is third in the drivers’ standings, 38 points behind Leclerc and four below George Russell.

“I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about,” Sainz added.

“The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula One win.”

The next race is this weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, which is at Imola, on a track named after the Italian team’s founder and his son: Enzo and Dino Ferrari.

Ferrari has not won a race on home soil since 2019 at Monza by Leclerc in the Italian GP.

“I have said several times that I believe we have the best driver pairing in Formula One," Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said.

"And so, with every passing race, it seemed a completely natural step to extend Carlos’ contract, thus ensuring stability and continuity.

“In his time so far with the team, he has proved to have the talent we expected from him, delivering impressive results and making the most of all opportunities. … Together, we can aim for ambitious targets.”

