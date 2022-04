A house has been badly damaged by a fire in the Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu.

House fire in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were called to the Mangere Road address on Wednesday morning.

24 firefighters and 6 fire engines attended the blaze.

Police have advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Residents are also advised to close their windows and doors and stay inside due to a significant amount of smoke.

There are no reports of anyone injured.