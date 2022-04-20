Holocaust survivor dies in Mariupol basement

A 91-year-old Holocaust survivor has died in a basement in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova. (Source: Chabad.org)

The Auschwitz Memorial announced the death of Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova.

The Jewish organisation Chabad.org reported that her daughter shared the news after arriving with the rest of her family at a safe location, saying she died April 4 (local time), pleading for water in a freezing basement.

She was 10 years old when the Nazis occupied Mariupol and killed thousands of Jews in a single day, including her mother. She survived in a basement then, and died in a basement in the same city 81 years later.