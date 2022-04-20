Holocaust survivor dies in Mariupol basement

A 91-year-old Holocaust survivor has died in a basement in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
The Auschwitz Memorial announced the death of Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova.
The Jewish organisation Chabad.org reported that her daughter shared the news after arriving with the rest of her family at a safe location, saying she died April 4 (local time), pleading for water in a freezing basement.
She was 10 years old when the Nazis occupied Mariupol and killed thousands of Jews in a single day, including her mother. She survived in a basement then, and died in a basement in the same city 81 years later.