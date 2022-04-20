Depp testifies Heard attacked him, he never hit back

Actor Johnny Depp scoffed at the notion during court testimony on Thursday that his constant quarrels with ex-wife Amber Heard would ever prompt him to hit her, and insisted on cross-examination that her allegations devastated his career.

Actor Johnny Depp demonstrates how he claims to have shielded himself from an alleged attack by his ex-wife Amber Heard, as he testifies during the trial on 20 April. (Source: Associated Press)

“Violence isn't necessary,” Depp said from the stand during his libel lawsuit against Heard, his second day of testimony. “Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you?”

Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions before and during their brief marriage. The former Pirates of the Caribbean star sued after Heard, who is also an actor, made an indirect reference to those accusations in an op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post.

On Thursday, Depp addressed Heard's accusations in detail. Heard has said the first time she was assaulted was when Depp slapped her in 2013 after she made fun of a tattoo he had - one that used to say "Winona Forever" when he was dating the actress Winona Ryder that he altered to "Wino Forever" after they broke up.

“It didn't happen,” he said of the alleged assault. “Why would I take such great offence to someone making fun of a tattoo on my body? That allegation never made any sense to me."

Actress Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court on 20 April. (Source: Associated Press)

Later, he addressed an alleged assault on a private plane flight in 2014 from Boston to Los Angeles. Heard has said Depp became blackout intoxicated and assaulted her on the plane ride.

Depp testified he took two oxycodone pills - an opiate to which he admits he was addicted at the time - and locked himself in the plane bathroom and fell asleep to avoid her badgering.

Depp testified he drank only a glass of Champagne as he boarded the plane. But according to evidence introduced at a similar trial in England where Depp sued a British tabloid - a lawsuit he lost - Depp texted his friend, actor Paul Bettany, and referenced drinking half a bottle of whiskey, “a thousand Red Bull vodkas” and two bottles of Champagne before the flight.

Depp also discussed a violent argument in 2015 - shortly after they were married - in Australia that resulted in the tip of his middle finger being cut off. He said Heard was irate that Depp's lawyers had asked her to sign a post-nuptial agreement.

Actor Johnny Depp demonstrates what he claims was an alleged attack by his ex-wife Amber Heard, as he testifies during trial. (Source: Associated Press)

He said she threw two vodka bottles at him, the second of which exploded where he had placed his hand on a basement bar, severing the finger to the point where bone was exposed.

“I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest I’ve ever been,” he said.

Depp told hospital doctors he had injured himself, and contemporaneous text messages introduced as evidence refer to Depp injuring himself. Depp testified he lied about the cause of the injury to protect her. Heard's lawyers have said the laws of physics don't support Depp's story and they will introduce evidence to prove that.

Depp also gave a graphic description of a final fight as the couple drifted toward divorce, accusing Heard and her friends of pretending that he was assaulting her. Soon after, Heard sought a restraining order and was photographed with marks on her face.

He testified that Heard was on the phone with a friend shouting, “Stop hitting me Johnny!” even though he was standing nowhere near her.

The fight had started as Depp said he’d realised it was time for the couple to split. The argument intensified, he said, as Depp accused her of leaving human faecal matter on his side of the bed in the penthouse they’d shared. He said Heard kept denying it, blaming it on their small dogs, but he was convinced she was lying.

Depp met Heard on the 2011 film “The Rum Diary.” The two married in 2015 and she filed for divorce a year later.

Depp said things began to change in his marriage when he felt that he “was suddenly just wrong about everything” in Heard’s eyes.

Violence would often ensue, sometimes with a slap or a shove from Heard or his wife throwing a television remote control or a glass of wine in his face, Depp said.

Depp sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp was cross-examined only briefly at the end of the day Wednesday. Cross-examination will continue Thursday.