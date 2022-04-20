Aussie man ‘posted dying police officer image on Google review’

Porsche driver Richard Pusey is accused of posting a graphic image of a dying police officer on a Google review of a Melbourne car dealership.

Richard Pusey in August 2021

It's alleged a review of the Porsche dealership in Collingwood included a photo taken after the horror Eastern Freeway crash that killed four Victoria Police officers in April 2020.

The officers had stopped on the side of the freeway after pulling over Pusey for speeding when they were struck by a truck.

Pusey escaped injury and later pleaded guilty to offences including outraging public decency over filming of the crash scene.

The 43-year-old, who uses they/them pronouns, is now charged with using a telecommunications device in an offensive manner against both the Porsche Centre Melbourne and the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

A witness received information from a member of the public - who wished to remain anonymous - that Pusey posted the Porsche review and image, prosecutor Bianca Moleta told Sunshine Magistrates Court.

Pusey is also charged with twice committing offences while on bail, but wants those charges dropped by Victoria Police because the charges Pusey was on bail for have been dropped.

Prosecutors last week withdrew charges including stalking and assaulting police, which involved allegations Pusey discarded cat litter faeces and food around a person's property.

Pusey will challenge all four charges in a contested hearing due to begin on August 9.

Wednesday's hearing was plagued by technical errors, with the link to prison dropping out multiple times.

"Kylie Moore Gilbert would find it difficult to tell between an Iranian justice department and an Australian one in a police line-up. I'm back," Pusey said after one dropout.

They also asked magistrate Andrew Capell for their freedom.

Pusey was due to face a bail application on Tuesday but it was postponed until later in April because they had not received documents from police.

