Ardern and NZ trade delegation touch down in Japan

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has touched down in Tokyo - the next leg of her first overseas trip since 2020.

Jacinda Ardern (file picture). (Source: Getty)

Ardern will be in Japan's capital for two days to discuss business, tourism and trade.

The New Zealand delegation travelling with Ardern have completed compulsory saliva testing for Covid-19 on arrival in Japan and are not allowed to leave their hotel rooms until the results come back negative.

Three delegates were unable to fly to Japan after Covid-19 was detected in tests taken in Singapore.

Ardern and the delegation have travelled from Singapore - the first stop on the trip, where it was announced an expanded Working Holiday Scheme between New Zealand and Singapore would be relaunched.