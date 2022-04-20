Ardern and NZ trade delegation touch down in Japan

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has touched down in Tokyo - the next leg of her first overseas trip since 2020.

Jacinda Ardern (file picture).

Jacinda Ardern (file picture). (Source: Getty)

Ardern will be in Japan's capital for two days to discuss business, tourism and trade.

The New Zealand delegation travelling with Ardern have completed compulsory saliva testing for Covid-19 on arrival in Japan and are not allowed to leave their hotel rooms until the results come back negative.

Three delegates were unable to fly to Japan after Covid-19 was detected in tests taken in Singapore.

Ardern and the delegation have travelled from Singapore - the first stop on the trip, where it was announced an expanded Working Holiday Scheme between New Zealand and Singapore would be relaunched.

New ZealandPolitics

