Volcanologist outlines chances of Ruapehu eruption

An eruption of Mt Ruapehu is inevitable but is unlikely to be imminent, says volcanologist Professor Shane Cronin.

There is continuing unease over recent volcanic activity on Mt Ruapehu, especially with the winter ski season about to begin.

Experts have said they don’t expect an eruption imminently but are urging people to be cautious.

Cronin, who has been carrying out research into the January eruption of Tonga’s Hunga-Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano, says there are some parallels between the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told Breakfast that while Mt Ruapehu is a lot smaller than Hunga-Tonga Hunga Ha’apai, both operate with what he describes as a “pressure cooker” system.

“The lid of the pressure cooker is under Te Wai o Moe, the crater lake,” says Cronin.

Mount Ruapehu's Crater Lake. (Source: istock.com)

“That pressure cooker has to hold the pressure of the gases coming up underneath.

“If that lid is a little bit leaky, then the gases that come up underneath can vent out and we don’t build up an explosive pressure.

“But if that pressure cooker lid is sealed tight, then the gases build up underneath and an explosion occurs.”

Cronin says Mt Ruapehu is cyclic, meaning is goes through periods of heating and cooling.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it is currently at a point of heating, he believes there is enough venting of gases to keep Mt Ruapehu stable.

“It’s always a situation of how well that gas sealing takes place,” says Cronin.

“We could see a few more of these heating, cooling cycles. Eventually, it will explode.”

“We know Ruapehu erupts every 11 years on average, through our recorded history. So, it will erupt at some stage.”