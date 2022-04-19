Worker dies after falling from height at Ports of Auckland

A person has died after falling from a height at the Ports of Auckland on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services at Ports of Auckland on April 19, 2022 (Source: 1 News)

Police said the incident was reported to them at 9.23am.

Stevedoring company Wallace Investments confirmed to 1News the deceased person was one of their staff members.

They say: "It is too early to know what happened, but we can confirm it was a fall from height".

"The company will be undertaking its own investigation into the incident and will fully cooperate with Maritime NZ and their investigation."

In a statement the Maritime Union of New Zealand says it's understood the man fell while working on the Singaporean flagged container ship Capitaine Tasman.

Worksafe NZ has been notified.

St John confirmed it sent three ambulances and two managers to the ports. It said they were not required for transportation.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it had dispatched four fire appliances to the scene.

Earlier, a person who works near the port told 1News that first responders arrived at the scene at around 9.20am.

Today's death comes after Pala’amo (Amo) Kalati was killed on August 30 2020 after being crushed when a container was dropped during a lifting operation. In August 2021, RNZ reported Ports of Auckland is facing charges over the death.

Kalati‘s death came less than two weeks after the ports admitted a health and safety charge at the Auckland District Court, following the death of Laboom Dyer, a 23-year-old straddle crane driver, in 2018. Dyer died on the job in the early hours of August 27, 2018, after his crane tipped.

In April 2017, Auckland man Leslie Gelberger was fatally struck by a speeding Ports of Auckland pilot boat while he was swimming off a North Shore beach.

The Maritime Union's National Secretary Craig Harrison on Tuesday called for a national inquiry into port safety following the deaths and other instances of people being injured.