China says security pact signed with Solomon Islands

China confirms it officially signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands recently and defended the cooperation as "open, transparent and inclusive" that targets no third party.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (file photo). (Source: Associated Press)

A draft of the pact, which was leaked online, said Chinese warships could stop in the Solomon Islands and China could send police and armed forces there "to assist in maintaining social order".

The agreement "proceeds in parallel with and complements the existing bilateral and multilateral security cooperation mechanisms of Solomon Islands", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing on Tuesday, without giving more details about the deal.

Wang also questioned the US' "motive" for sending top officials to the island countries later this week.

Wang cited an unidentified report saying that the last high-level visit of the US to a Pacific island country was 37 years ago by then Secretary of State.

"After so many years, senior US officials are making such a high-profile visit to the Pacific island countries. We cannot help but ask whether they really care about the island countries or have other motives," Wang said.

The White House said Kurt Campbell, the National Security Council Indo-Pacific coordinator, and Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, will lead a delegation of US government officials to the Solomon Islands, and will also visit Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

The trip follows a visit last week by an Australian senator over concerns that China could establish a military presence in the South Pacific island nation.

"The US and other individual countries have been smearing China for no reason while creating the so-called trilateral security partnership, introducing nuclear proliferation risks and Cold War mentality into the South Pacific region, which seriously threatens regional security and stability," said Wang.

"The label of undermining regional security suits them better," he added.