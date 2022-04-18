Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beater hands Celtics victory over Nets

Jayson Tatum has converted a last-second Marcus Smart assist into a buzzer-beating layup, giving Boston a dramatic win over Brooklyn in the NBA playoffs.

Jayson Tatum celebrates his buzzer-beating shot in front of former Celtics player Kyrie Irving. (Source: Getty)

The Celtics beat the Nets 115-114 in game one of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

With the Nets up 114-113 and looking for a clinching basket, Kevin Durant misfired on a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining, giving Smart and Tatum a chance to share the heroics.

Al Horford secured the rebound, and after Jaylen Brown found Smart wide open on the left side, the veteran guard passed on the shot and threw across the key to Tatum, whose catch-and-shoot game-winner had to survive a video review.

"When he took that dribble we just kind of made eye contact. He made a great pass," Tatum said.

"It doesn't get any better than that. A buzzer-beater in a playoff game at home."

Tatum finished with a team-high 31 points, Brown had 23, and Smart and Horford scored 20 apiece in a balanced attack that allowed the Celtics to retain the home-court advantage in the best-of-seven that they earned by virtue of being the second seed in the East.

Kyrie Irving had a game-high 39 points for the seventh-seeded Nets, including a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 45.9 seconds remaining that gave the visitors a 114-111 lead. But Brooklyn never scored again.

Brown got the Celtics within one with a driving layup with 38.9 seconds to go, setting the stage for Durant's miss and Tatum's game-winner.

Duncan Robinson poured in 27 points off the bench and Jimmy Butler tallied 21 points as the Miami Heat opened the Eastern Conference's first-round playoff series against the visiting Atlanta Hawks with a 115-91 romp.

Miami, the No.1 seed in the East, made 18 of 38 of its 3-point shots, with Robinson hitting on eight of his nine attempts and going 9-for-10 overall from the field. P.J. Tucker, who had 16 points, was 4-for-4 on 3s.

The Heat held Hawks scoring leader Trae Young to eight points, although he didn't play in the fourth quarter. He shot 1-for-13 from the field, missed all seven of his 3-point attempts and committed six turnovers.

Miami was playing for the first time in a week, while the Hawks had a home romp past Charlotte on Wednesday and a comeback at Cleveland on Friday during the play-in tournament to secure the No. 8 seed in the conference.

In other games, Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting and helped the Milwaukee Bucks hold off the visiting Chicago Bulls to earn a 93-86 win to open their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

And Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points during a brilliant fourth-quarter shooting display before the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99.

The top-seeded Suns needed Paul's big finish despite dominating most of the game.