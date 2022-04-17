Welcome home party ruined as Phoenix are over-run by Mariners

Central Coast have played spoilsport in Wellington, ruining the Phoenix's long awaited homecoming with a 4-0 A-League Men win.

Finn Surman of the Phoenix heads the ball during his team's loss to the Mariners on their return to Wellington. (Source: Getty)

Goals from Beni Nkololo, Jason Cummings, Moresche and Matthew Hatch secured three points on Sunday at Sky Stadium, where 18,184 turned out for New Zealand's first A-League game in 11 months.

The Mariners enjoyed ruining the crowd's day, with Nkololo playing the pantomime villain by putting fingers in his ears after his goal.

The result puts Nick Montgomery's side firmly in the finals frame, leaving them eighth and two points behind sixth-placed Macarthur with four games to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Coast warmed into the contest and were well worth their win, with Wellington unable to conjure the same sparkle as their return home game last season, when they beat Western United 3-0.

Ufuk Talay's side started brightest but were winded by a breakaway goal just 17 seconds after Mark Birighitti — on his 31st birthday — made the game's best save.

David Ball— who spent all week in a moon boot due to ligament damage in his toe — won the ball back in midfield and raced forward, drawing the fine save from Birighitti.

The Mariners surged forward down the left flank, with Nkololo running onto a through-ball from Nicolai Muller and striking home at the far post.

After 62 minutes, Cummings made it two, reacting quickest when Moresche's header hit the crossbar, arriving to head home.

Three minutes later, the Brazilian joined his fellow forward on the scoresheet, half-volleying a cross from Kiwi Storm Roux to seal the points.

Central Coast rang the changes, and substitute Hatch netted in the 96th minute to seal their fine day out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wellington's loss keeps them fifth, though with the league's second worst goal difference of -14.

They have a second chance for a home win next week when they host Western Sydney Wanderers at Auckland's Eden Park, with another big crowd expected.

The Kiwi fans will hope for more to cheer for, their biggest roar came from a second-half streaker who jumped the fence and made it into the box before being tackled by security.