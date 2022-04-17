Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand

The shattered port city of Mariupol appeared on the brink of falling to the Russians overnight Sunday after seven weeks under siege, in what would give Moscow a crucial success following its failure to storm the Ukrainian capital and the sinking of its Black Sea flagship.

Mass grave in Mykulychi, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The Russian military estimated that 2500 Ukrainian fighters were holding out at a hulking steel plant with a warren of underground passageways in the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol.

Moscow set a midday deadline local time for their surrender, saying those who laid down their arms were “guaranteed to keep their lives.” But the defenders did not submit, just as they rejected previous ultimatums.

“We will fight absolutely to the end, to the win, in this war,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal vowed on ABC’s “This Week.” He said Ukraine is prepared to end the war through diplomacy if possible, “but we do not have intention to surrender.”

The relentless bombardment and street fighting in Mariupol have left much of the city pulverized and killed at least 21,000 people, by the Ukrainians’ estimate. A maternity hospital was hit by a lethal Russian airstrike in the opening weeks of the war, and about 300 people were reported killed in the bombing of a theatre where civilians were taking shelter.

An estimated 100,000 remained in the city out of a pre-war population of 450,000, trapped without food, water, heat or electricity in a siege that has made Mariupol the scene of the some of the worst suffering of the war.

A woman pulls her bags past houses damaged during a fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

“All those who will continue resistance will be destroyed,” Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, said in announcing the latest ultimatum.

He said intercepted communications indicated there were about 400 foreign mercenaries along with the Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal steel mill, a claim that could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar described Mariupol as a “shield defending Ukraine” as Russian troops prepare for the battle in the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists already control some territory.

In a reminder that no part of Ukraine is safe, Russian forces carried out missile strikes Sunday near Kyiv and elsewhere in an apparent effort to weaken Ukraine’s military capacity before the anticipated assault.

After the humiliating loss of the flagship of its Black Sea Fleet to what the Ukrainians boasted was a missile attack, Russia’s military vowed on Saturday to step up strikes on the capital.

The Kremlin said overnight Sunday that it had also attacked an ammunition plant near Kyiv overnight with precision-guided missiles, the third such strike in as many days.