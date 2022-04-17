Man arrested in Auckland after discharging firearm 'at random'

A 28 year old man will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow afternoon on a raft of charges relating to an early morning incident involving a gun at a Massey house in West Auckland.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident occurred on Cherry Tree Place in the Auckland suburb of Massey at around 2.30am on Easter Monday.

The arrested man appeared in the Waitākere District Court on Monday on a range of charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waitemata District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said in a statement later Monday morning the 28-year-old "discharged the firearm three times at random".

"On arrival, a firearm was pointed at police. The area was cordoned off and AOS attended the scene," Hassan said.

A neighbour in the area told 1News they awoke in the middle of the night to sounds of a police helicopter. Another said they were warned to shelter indoors by police.

Hassan said there were no injuries but a scene guard was put in in place with CIB [Criminal Investigation Branch] conducting a scene examination on Monday.

St John was also called to the incident initially but stood down without attending to any patients, a spokesperson told 1News.

Police Constable Matthew Hunt was murdered while on patrol in Massey in mid 2020. Another altercation that attracted a large armed police presence unfolded in the suburb last February.