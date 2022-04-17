Liverpool reach FA Cup final after City keeper’s howler

Source: Associated Press

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen blundered to gift Liverpool a goal in Manchester City's 3-2 loss in the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday.

City was already trailing 1-0 at Wembley when Steffen's dithering allowed Sadio Mané to score Liverpool's second in a meeting of the English Premier League's top teams.

Zack Steffen's mistake allows Sadio Mané to steal in and score.

Zack Steffen's mistake allows Sadio Mané to steal in and score. (Source: Getty)

Receiving a tame back pass from John Stones, Steffen dawdled controlling the ball rather than using his second touch to clear. It gave time for Mané race into the penalty to put him under pressure and slide in to nudge the ball over the line.

City manager Pep Guardiola might be regretting sticking with his strategy of giving Steffen game time in the FA Cup and resting first-choice goalkeeper Ederson.

