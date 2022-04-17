Christchurch carnival rides closed after child, 7, trapped

A Christchurch carnival ride on which a child was trapped on Friday has been shut until further notice.

A ferris wheel. (Source: istock.com)

The seven-year-old was about to be lifted out of the ride at the Canterbury A and P show when the carriage jolted up.

A and P association general manager Tracy Ahern said it was horrible and upsetting for everyone, and a WorkSafe investigation is under way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another ride owned by the same operator has also been shut since a piece of a ferris wheel fell off on Friday.

"We should let them do their investigation and then come up with a recommendation and report. What I can tell you is that not all the rides are owned by the same people, but that the two rides in question are both owned by one operator."

The carnival is run by the Christchurch City Council over Easter and Anzac weekends.

ADVERTISEMENT

rnz.co.nz