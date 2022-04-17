Man arrested in Auckland after discharging firearm 'at random'

Source: 1News

A man has been arrested in Auckland after a firearms incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

A police car (file).

The incident occurred on on Cherry Tree Place in the west Auckland suburb of Massey at around 2.30am on Easter Monday.

Waitemata District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said in a statement later Monday morning the 28-year-old "discharged the firearm three times at random".

"On arrival, a firearm was pointed at police. The area was cordoned off and AOS attended the scene," Hassan said.

Hassan said there were no injuries but a scene guard was put in in place with CIB [Criminal Investigation Branch] conducting a scene examination on Monday.

St John was also called to the incident initially but stood down without attending to any patients, a spokesperson told 1News.

The arrested man is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on Monday on a raft of charges.

