Man arrested in Auckland after discharging firearm 'at random'

A man has been arrested in Auckland after a firearms incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident occurred on on Cherry Tree Place in the west Auckland suburb of Massey at around 2.30am on Easter Monday.

Waitemata District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said in a statement later Monday morning the 28-year-old "discharged the firearm three times at random".

"On arrival, a firearm was pointed at police. The area was cordoned off and AOS attended the scene," Hassan said.

Hassan said there were no injuries but a scene guard was put in in place with CIB [Criminal Investigation Branch] conducting a scene examination on Monday.

St John was also called to the incident initially but stood down without attending to any patients, a spokesperson told 1News.

The arrested man is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on Monday on a raft of charges.