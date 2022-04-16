Sydney woman targeted in apparent late night acid attack

A woman is recovering in hospital after an apparently targeted late night acid attack in inner Sydney.

Police are still to verify the composition of the substance splashed in the 32-year-old's face as she stood on the footpath outside a restaurant in Haymarket around 11.15pm on Friday.

However, ambulance paramedics say she suffered "serious facial injuries from what was thought to be acid".

Detectives have been told the woman was in Dixon Street when a black hatchback pulled up in front of her.

She was set upon by three masked men who piled from the car, threw the chemical in her face and sped off.

"When paramedics arrived, this patient was very distressed and appeared to be struggling to breath," NSW Ambulance Inspector Andrew Bibby said.

"Her face was quite swollen as a result of the chemical substance which was also impacting her vision."

Insp Bibby said of all the injuries paramedics treat, burns were probably the most painful and difficult to manage.

"Acid has the potential to be life-threatening because not only does it damage the skin but also the underlying tissue," he said.

"The added complication with a facial burn is that it is very likely to impact the patient's airway internally. That requires a very fast trip to hospital for medical and sometimes surgical intervention."

Firefighter HAZMAT crews also attended the scene to assess the substance.