More than 900 civilians found dead in Kyiv region, local police say

The bodies of more than 900 civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing on Friday (local time).

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, said the bodies had been abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials.

He cited police data indicating that 95% of the casualties had died from sniper fire and gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said.

“The number of killed civilians has surpassed 900 - and I emphasise, these are civilians, whose bodies we have discovered and handed over for forensic examination.”

A cemetery worker in Bucha takes a rest from working on the graves of civilians killed. (Source: Associated Press)

He added that more bodies were being found every day, under the rubble and in mass graves.

“The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses,” he said.

According to Nebytov, utilities workers in Bucha had been gathering up and burying bodies in the Kyiv suburb while it remained under Russian control.

Nebytov added that Russian troops were “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.

Elsewhere, according to the BBC, Aiden Aslin, a British man fighting in the Ukrainian military in Mariupol, called his mother and a friend to say he and his comrades were out of food, ammunition and other supplies and would surrender.

Russian state television broadcast footage Thursday that it said was from Mariupol showing dozens of men in camouflage walking with their hands up and carrying others on stretchers or in chair holds.

One man held a white flag.

In the background was a tall industrial building with its windows shattered and roof missing, identified by the broadcaster as the Iliich metalworks.