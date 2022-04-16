Macron visits Notre Dame on third anniversary of huge fire

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Paris' Notre Dame cathedral on Friday as the country marked the third anniversary of the fire that tore through the famous building.

Macron toured the site where works are being carried out to restore the iconic landmark and spoke to those undertaking the project about their progress so far.

His visit comes just days before Easter and nine days before the second round of presidential elections, in which Macron will challenge far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

In September, Notre Dame was finally deemed stable and secure enough to start reconstruction from the blaze that tore through its roof and toppled its spire.

Authorities hope to have the cathedral open to visitors and religious services in 2024, the year Paris hosts the Olympics.