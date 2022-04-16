Israeli police, Palestinians clash in Jerusalem

Source: Associated Press

Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem, on Saturday have wounded at least 152 Palestinians.

The Islamic endowment that administers the site said Israeli police entered in force before dawn, as thousands of worshippers were gathered at the mosque for early morning prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Israel said its forces entered to remove rocks and stones that had been gathered in anticipation of violence, and that Palestinians hurled stones at them.

The mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on a hilltop that is the most sacred site for Jews.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in recent weeks.

