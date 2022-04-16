Hurricanes win 22-21 after ref denies Highlanders 82nd min try

A 75th minute try by replacement Aidan Morgan was just enough to give the Hurricanes a 22-21 win over the Highlanders in Dunedin.

The Hurricanes were hanging on to that one-point margin as the full-time siren sounded with the Highlanders hot on attack. Winger Scott Gregory took the ball to within a metre of the goal line and in the subsequent surge replacement prop Saula Ma'u was held up just short of the line.

The Highlanders made a second attempt to drive it over the line but the referee ruled the ball had not been grounded and the match ended.

The Hurricanes had led for most of the match and 14-6 at halftime after Bailyn Sullivan and Salesi Rayasi scored first-half tries.

The Highlanders rallied in the second half, cutting the Hurricanes' advantage to 17-14 in the 58th minute. They hit the lead for the first time in the 66th minute with a try to Marty Banks, whose conversion put them ahead 21-17.

The Hurricanes won by a point after the TMO would not award an 82nd minute try to the Highlanders.

Morgan's try reclaimed the lead for the Hurricanes and they just held on for their fourth win in eight matches, while the Highlanders have only one win in eight games this season.