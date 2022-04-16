Hurricanes win 22-21 after ref denies Highlanders 82nd min try

Source: Associated Press

A 75th minute try by replacement Aidan Morgan was just enough to give the Hurricanes a 22-21 win over the Highlanders in Dunedin.

The Hurricanes were hanging on to that one-point margin as the full-time siren sounded with the Highlanders hot on attack. Winger Scott Gregory took the ball to within a metre of the goal line and in the subsequent surge replacement prop Saula Ma'u was held up just short of the line.

The Highlanders made a second attempt to drive it over the line but the referee ruled the ball had not been grounded and the match ended.

The Hurricanes had led for most of the match and 14-6 at halftime after Bailyn Sullivan and Salesi Rayasi scored first-half tries.

The Highlanders rallied in the second half, cutting the Hurricanes' advantage to 17-14 in the 58th minute. They hit the lead for the first time in the 66th minute with a try to Marty Banks, whose conversion put them ahead 21-17.

The Hurricanes won by a point after the TMO would not award an 82nd minute try to the Highlanders.

The Hurricanes won by a point after the TMO would not award an 82nd minute try to the Highlanders.

Morgan's try reclaimed the lead for the Hurricanes and they just held on for their fourth win in eight matches, while the Highlanders have only one win in eight games this season.

RugbyHurricanesHighlanders

Popular Stories

1

Gang members in Auckland issued with infringement notices

2

Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in US, Europe

3

Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise

4

Many Kiwis relishing Easter with greater Covid freedoms

5

Man charged with murder of 64-year-old Christchurch woman

Latest Stories

Many Kiwis relishing Easter with greater Covid freedoms

Hurricanes win 22-21 after ref denies Highlanders 82nd min try

Macron visits Notre Dame on third anniversary of huge fire

Man charged with murder of 64-year-old Christchurch woman

Chiefs overpower Moana Pasifika in big win

Related Stories

Hurricanes thrash Moana Pasifika by 41 points

Frizell out for two months as Highlanders suffer injury blows

Savea slates refs after Canes' controversial finish to Crusaders

Crusaders hold on to beat Hurricanes in Super Rugby thriller