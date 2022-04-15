UK to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel and Rwanda's Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta on Friday signed a deal that will send some asylum-seekers thousands of miles to the East African country.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover. (Source: Associated Press)

The plan would see some people who arrive in Britain as stowaways on trucks or in small boats picked up by the UK government and flown 6400 kilometres to Rwanda, apparently for good.

The British government said the deal would help stop people-smugglers sending desperate migrants on treacherous journeys across the English Channel.

UK opposition politicians and refugee groups condemned the move as inhumane, unworkable and a waste of public money, and the United Nations said it raised “a number of human rights concerns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"By relocating migrants through Rwanda, investing in their personal development and providing education, employment and other opportunities, we are giving them the chance to make new lives in our country as full members of our communities," Biruta said in a joint conference with the British Home Secretary.

He said the deal would not only benefit those being sent to the country but also "help to advance" Rwanda.

Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either by hiding on trucks or ferries, or - increasingly since the coronavirus pandemic shut down other routes in 2020 - in small boats organized by smugglers.

More than 28,000 people entered the UK in boats last year, up from 8,500 in 2020. Dozens have died, including 27 people in November when a single boat capsized.

The Rwandan government said the agreement would initially last for five years, and Britain had paid 120 million pounds (NZ$232 million) up front to pay for housing and integrating the migrants.