More than 900 civilians found dead in Kyiv region, local police say

Source: Associated Press

The bodies of more than 900 civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing on Friday (local time).

A destroyed Russian tank is seen on a road to Kyiv.

A destroyed Russian tank is seen on a road to Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, said the bodies had been abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials.

He cited police data indicating that 95% of the casualties had died from sniper fire and gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said.

“The number of killed civilians has surpassed 900 - and I emphasise, these are civilians, whose bodies we have discovered and handed over for forensic examination.”

He added that more bodies were being found every day, under the rubble and in mass graves.

“The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses,” he said.

A cemetery worker in Bucha takes a rest from working on the graves of civilians killed.

A cemetery worker in Bucha takes a rest from working on the graves of civilians killed. (Source: Associated Press)

According to Nebytov, utilities workers in Bucha had been gathering up and burying bodies in the Kyiv suburb while it remained under Russian control.

Nebytov added that Russian troops were “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal 2-car crash near Queenstown

2

Nic Cage shines as himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

3

New Covid-19 sub-variant detected in wastewater in Australia

4

Law forcing new pet cats to be indoor-only passes in ACT

5

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visit the Queen

Latest Stories

More than 900 civilians found dead in Kyiv region, local police say

Sunken Russian ship hit by at least 1 Ukrainian missile - US

New Covid-19 sub-variant detected in wastewater in Australia

Nic Cage shines as himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal 2-car crash near Queenstown

Related Stories

Sunken Russian ship hit by at least 1 Ukrainian missile - US

UK to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visit the Queen

Russian flagship sinks in latest setback over Ukraine