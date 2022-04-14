Ricky Stuart slams his 'pathetic' Raiders after loss to Cowboys

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has labelled his side "pathetic" and "not NRL standard" after they threw away a 12-0 halftime lead against North Queensland.

The Cowboys scored three straight tries to pinch an important 18-12 win on Thursday night, sealed by Jeremiah Nanai in the 72nd minute.

Stuart lashed his players for a lack of intensity after they routinely coughed up possession and be outrun by more than 200m.

"The way we started that second half was pathetic and there's some individuals who just didn't start the way they needed to and get us back onto the front foot," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's just not on and I'm sick of it.

"As individuals, they're got to have a good look at themselves because it was not NRL standard, nowhere near the standards we want to set as a football team.

"We showed what we can do in the first 40 minutes, and we were let down by our performance in the second half."

The Raiders led 12-0 at the break, via a dashing dummy-half run from Tom Starling and a diving effort from Jordan Rapana.

But as their intensity waned, the Cowboys took over and Heilum Luki struck from close range early in the second half. They were level in the 63rd minute when Valentine Holmes burst through a hole in the Raiders' defence.

In a vital play, substitute Raiders fullback Xavier Savage was bundled into touch on his first run of the game after winger Jordan Rapana opted to pass rather than take the return himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys made full use of the field position, a sharp kick from Scott Drinkwater sitting up perfectly for Nanai to plant home.

Stuart, who had opted to keep Savage in NSW Cup despite calls for the youngster's inclusion, said it showed the difficult learning curve of NRL football.

"That's why Xavier Savage hasn't been playing first grade, because he's still learning the game," he said.

"So many of you people want X-factor, so many people want Xavier out there - that's why Xavier hasn't been playing, he's still learning the awareness of the game, but I'm only a dumb coach.

"Everybody else wants X-factor. Well, we haven't got X-factor at the moment, we're still teaching young people how to play a game of football at an NRL standard."

Ricky Stuart looks on. (Source: Getty)

For Cowboys, who have squared the ledger at 3-3, lock Jason Taumololo was at his brilliant best in a 25-carry, 235m game.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Jason's a leader through his actions, the players love having him on the park with them," coach Todd Payten said.

"He's got his motor going and he's got a bit of continuity in his footy.

"But we showed some grit and resilience, our condition showed through towards the back end.

"It just proved again to the squad that if we can play the game the right way, we're not a bad team."