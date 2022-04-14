Paine's cricket future still uncertain after sexting scandal

The playing future of former Test captain Tim Paine remains up the air, with the door ajar for the 37-year-old to take up a coaching role with Cricket Tasmania.

Paine hasn't played since stepping away from the game last year in the lead-up to the Ashes series when a sexting scandal became public.

Tasmania Tigers coach Jeff Vaughan, who on Thursday inked a five-year deal to return as head of the men's program, said he was yet to have any major meetings with Paine.

The wicketkeeper and veteran of 35 Tests helped out in a coaching capacity with the Tigers at the tail-end of the Sheffield Shield season.

"Tim has been a wonderful leader in this program and I wish him all the best wherever (his future) goes, whether it's in the playing sphere, or outside of cricket," Vaughan said.

Vaughan, returning to the Tigers' job following a 10-month stint as a national assistant, said he was looking to fill state assistant coaching roles.

"I think (Paine has) got coaching credentials, a coaching skill set. I haven't spoken to him for quite some time about it," he said.

"I know that coaching was something he has spoken about post his career. We're yet to understand when is post-career."

Paine's last hit-out was a second XI fixture for Tasmania in late November. He attended Thursday's coaching announcement but didn't speak publicly.

"This organisation has been a big supporter of Tim's and Tim has been a big supporter of this organisation," Cricket Tasmania CEO Dominic Baker said.

"That hasn't wavered right through the last 12 months. We'll be here as an organisation to continue to support him but he's got to work those things (his future) out for himself.

"There may or may not be opportunities for him coming up. The biggest thing for Tim is to work out what his next stage of life looks like."

