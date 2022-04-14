Homebound Phoenix leave Covid-positive defender in Australia

Source: AAP

Wellington Phoenix defender Sam Sutton will miss the team's long-awaited return to New Zealand after testing positive to Covid-19.

Sam Sutton.

Sam Sutton. (Source: Photosport)

Sutton wasn't selected for Wednesday's A-League Men win over Perth Glory after returning a positive test, with James McGarry taking the left-back's place.

The 20-year-old Kiwi will now have to stay in isolation in Sydney when the Phoenix fly home before the Easter Sunday clash with Central Coast in Wellington.

It will be the Phoenix's first game on home soil in over 300 days and coach Ufuk Talay said it was devastating to leave Sutton in Australia, where the team has been in camp for so long during the pandemic.

"It's gut-wrenching for Sutts," Talay said.

"Not being able to come back with the team and enjoy being back at home and being able to play in front of our fans.

"I'm very disappointed for him."

Sunday's game will be the first of two back-to-back matches in New Zealand after trans-Tasman flights resumed with the New Zealand government easing border restrictions on Australian travellers.

The Phoenix host Western Sydney at Eden Park in Auckland on April 24.

Sutton, who comes from Auckland, is expected to leave isolation next Thursday and could feature against the Wanderers.

Talay said Sutton is the only player to have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's trip to New Zealand.

FootballPhoenix

Popular Stories

1

Teacher named students and ridiculed their work on podcast

2

Covid-19: WHO monitoring new Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5

3

Air NZ drops Covid vaccination pass, negative test rules

4

Lydia Ko starts strong in Lotte Championship title defence

5

Second Russian warship told to 'go f*** yourself' badly damaged

Latest Stories

Domestic violence divorce law change gets cross-party support

Live stream: Louisa Wall delivers valedictory speech to 'put things on record'

Brad Thorn tied up in growing Wallabies coaching furore

Lotto: Lucky Auckland store sells $1M winner weeks after it sold $28M jackpot

Nursing union not putting pay equity settlement to members - Little

Related Stories

Undermanned Phoenix suffer second-straight heavy defeat

Phoenix continue to rise with dominant win over Roar

Phoenix striker Gary Hooper granted release from club

Young All Whites on the rise to step up in World Cup qualifying