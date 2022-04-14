Car in Aussie PM's security detail crashes in Tasmania

Source: AAP

A car in Scott Morrison's security detail has crashed on the way to an event in Tasmania but no one has been seriously injured.

Car accident involving Australian PM's security detail.

Car accident involving Australian PM's security detail. (Source: James Brickwood/Sydney Morning Herald)

The prime minister was not involved in the crash near Elizabeth Town.

The two Tasmanian police officers and two federal police officers involved were conscious when transferred to hospital for further assessment.

Family members have been notified and are being kept up to date about their condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

In a statement, a spokesman for the prime minister said he was grateful for the protection provided by his security team and extended his best wishes to the officers and their families.

The event Morrison was due to attend has been cancelled.

Police also issued a statement on the crash, stating: "The crash involved an unmarked police car and a Mitsubishi Triton, which were both travelling west between Deloraine and Latrobe.

"Circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated, however initial enquiries indicate that the Triton has collided with the rear of the police vehicle, while attempting to merge."

