Warriors coach stands by winger after homophobic slur

Warriors coach Nathan Brown's sole concern regarding Marcelo Montoya's four-game NRL suspension for using a homophobic slur on the field is how the winger will be perceived.

Marcelo Montoya (right) used a homophobic slur against Kyle Feldt. (Source: Photosport)

Montoya was given the lengthy ban by the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night after referring to North Queensland winger Kyle Feldt as a "fa***t" in last week's 25-24 win over the Cowboys in Redcliffe.

The 26-year-old yelled "get up Kyle, you fa***t" when his opposite number was lying on the ground receiving treatment during the match at Moreton Daily Stadium.

He was subsequently charged with contrary conduct and referred straight to the judiciary.

Montoya has expressed remorse, labelling his comments "unacceptable" and "out of character".

The Warriors released a statement on Sunday condemning the comments after Montoya had rung Brown the day before admitting to using the term.

Brown said his only worry now was ensuring Montoya isn't pilloried for the incident.

"It's important that everyone understands what a terrific fella Marce is, he's a great bloke," Brown said.

"Something got said in the heat of the battle and we'll just move on from it.

"That's the main thing, that people don't judge Marce for it because he's as good a bloke as I've seen in the rugby league game in my whole life."

Montoya's comments have already received widespread condemnation, particularly from the first openly-gay male player Ian Roberts.

Teammates have come to the Fijian international's aid with hooker Wayde Egan saying the slur wasn't a reflection of Montoya's views.

"He's remorseful for what he said. He wouldn't have meant it, he's going to be down and disappointed," Egan said on Monday.

Brown was confident Montoya had all the support he may need in coming weeks with his ban meaning he'll be sidelined until the Warriors' game against South Sydney on May 14.

"He's got huge support from the club. He's got a great family. He's going to be fine," Brown said.

"He'll move on and he'll be better for it."