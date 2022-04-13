NRL star Burgess to plead not guilty to sexual touching charge

St George Illawarra player George Burgess will plead not guilty to sexually touching a woman without consent, a Sydney court has been told.

George Burgess.

George Burgess. (Source: Photosport)

The NRL forward's lawyer Bryan Wrench told the Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday that his client intended to plead not guilty to the charge.

"There is a significant dispute about what happened on this occasion," Mr Wrench said.

"We need the evidence."

Registrar Nicole Hoffmann said a plea would need to be formally entered for evidence to be produced.

Burgess was arrested and charged following a complaint made by a woman who says it occurred on March 8.

The 29-year-old allegedly sexually touched the woman on the bottom without consent between 10.20am and 10.45am in Mascot, according to court documents.

The North Wollongong resident knows the complainant, police said in an earlier statement.

The NRL is waiting for more information from NSW police before making a decision on the immediate play future of Burgess.

Under NRL rules, players who are charged with an offence that carries a jail term of more than 11 years are automatically stood down from the competition.

Burgess' charge does not fit that threshold.

The England international is in the first season of a two-year deal at the Dragons after a serious hip injury threatened his career.

His case will return to court at a later date.

