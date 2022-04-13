Four young women dead after car, truck crash in Queensland

Four people - all believed to be young women - have been killed after a car collided with a truck near Stanthorpe in southern Queensland.

Truck (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

They were all travelling in a vehicle that collided with a semi-trailer at a New England Highway intersection in the Southern Downs at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, local time.

The women reportedly died on impact.

The truck driver has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"In the lead-up to Easter, this is a tragic set of circumstances," Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady told Seven News.

"The impact that this will have on the truck driver is certainly going to be an impact for the rest of his life."

Police are still trying to identify the victims.

Traffic had to be diverted as emergency crews assessed the damage on Wednesday night but the New England Highway has since re-opened.

