Monty, the adorable, amazing mutt that literally drove a change in the way people think about rescue pups, has died suddenly.

Monty and Mark Vette. (Source: Supplied)

Monty and two other SPCA dogs were taught to drive a Mini car to prove abandoned and abused dogs are smart too.

The dog did it live on TV, and he didn't just got around the race track, the story of Monty went round the world.

He did so with the guidance of trainer Mark Vette.

rnz.co.nz