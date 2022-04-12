Villarreal stun Bayern, Chelsea knocked out in Champions League

Villarreal stunned six-time European champion Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time in 16 years on Tuesday thanks to Samuel Chukwueze's 88th-minute goal that salvaged a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Villarreal's 1-0 lead from the first leg was wiped out by Robert Lewandowski seven minutes into the second half, but Chukwueze completed a counterattack within four minutes of coming off the bench to extend the Spanish team's surprising run in the competition.

“They made the mistake today of not killing us off and we took advantage of that,” Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno said.

"What this team has done is great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Especially given the disparities in size and status. The entire population of the southeastern Spanish city of Villarreal — 50,000 — could fit into Bayern's 75,000-capacity stadium.

Villareal players celebrate beating Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. (Source: Associated Press)

And while Bayern lifted the European Cup in 2020, the furthest Villarreal has reached in the competition is the semifinals in 2006.

“If you take just this game into account, without the first game, we should have gone through convincingly," Bayern forward Thomas Müller said.

"It’s difficult to accept this; I don’t know what to say.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s title defence in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team's comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouse back into the semifinals.

Benzema had scored a hat trick in the first leg to give Madrid a 3-1 lead, then got the decisive goal at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with a header off a cross by Vinícius Júnior six minutes into extra time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts had looked beaten after going down 3-0 in regulation, but substitute Rodrygo evened the aggregate score in the 80th minute and Madrid found a way to reach the last four for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons.

Chelsea had overpowered Madrid early and built a lead through goals by Mason Mount in the 15th minute, Antonio Rüdiger in the 51st and Timo Werner in the 75th.

Madrid will next face either Manchester City or Atlético Madrid, which play on Wednesday in the Spanish capital with City defending a 1-0 lead from the first leg.