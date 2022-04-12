Shane Reti regrets questioning Australian Labor leader's policy

National MP Dr Shane Reti has admitted he should not have questioned Australia's Labor leader's policy on aged care.

Shane Reti. (Source: Getty)

Reti told the ABC Labor's policy to increase nurse numbers at aged care facilities could have a "negative impact" in New Zealand.

"If Australia is going to significantly ramp up its demand, then as its closest neighbour it might look towards us to meet those demands," Dr Reti said.

Politicians on both sides of the Tasman tend to adhere to an unwritten convention not to involve themselves in each other's domestic affairs, especially at election time.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Dr Reti said he was not backing away from the comments, but should have picked his audience better.

"I was stating the obvious," he said.

"Any jurisdiction which thinks the answer to their nursing crisis is New Zealand's nursing crisis is going to be a challenge for us.

"But what I won't be doing is taking inquiries from Australian media while they're in campaign."

One of Labor leader Anthony Albanese's flagship policies is to ensure all aged care facilities have nurses on hand at all times of the day to improve welfare standards.

While campaigning in Tasmania, he noted it was already policy in the state.

Opposition Leader Chris Luxon said Dr Reti's transgression was mild.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was making some pretty mundane comments... I'm good with that and moving on," Luxon said.

Australia attracting migrants from New Zealand is not new.

Historically, plenty of Kiwis across a plethora of industries have jumped across the ditch for better wages and a lower cost of living in Australia.

Australian healthcare providers, including states, nakedly target New Zealand to bolster their workforce by selling a sun-drenched lifestyle, with more money coming in and less going out.

There are concerns looser border arrangements will see a tide of migration from New Zealand to Australia.