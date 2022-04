Canterbury's Lewis Pass Road is closed following a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon.

Road closed file image. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 7, near Magdalen Valley Road, around 3.30pm, police said.

Initial indications are there are serious injuries.

The road is closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible, and to expect delays from Hanmer Springs to Springs Junction.