Hurricanes thrash Moana Pasifika by 41 points

The Hurricanes have beaten Moana Pasifika 53-12 in their Super Rugby Pacific game in the capital on Tuesday night.

TJ Perenara. (Source: Photosport)

The home side gained some revenge for their shock loss to the newcomers earlier in the competition.

The Hurricanes dominated up front including scoring a push-over try on Moana Pasifika's own feed.

In all the Hurricanes scored eight tries including one to halfback TJ Perenara, who with his 58th Super Rugby try is now just two behind the record held by Israel Folau.

Loosie Blake Gibson touched down twice.