Hurricanes thrash Moana Pasifika by 41 points

Source:

The Hurricanes have beaten Moana Pasifika 53-12 in their Super Rugby Pacific game in the capital on Tuesday night.

TJ Perenara.

TJ Perenara. (Source: Photosport)

The home side gained some revenge for their shock loss to the newcomers earlier in the competition.

The Hurricanes dominated up front including scoring a push-over try on Moana Pasifika's own feed.

In all the Hurricanes scored eight tries including one to halfback TJ Perenara, who with his 58th Super Rugby try is now just two behind the record held by Israel Folau.

Loosie Blake Gibson touched down twice.

RugbyHurricanesMoana Pasifika

Popular Stories

1

Decision on Covid traffic light settings to be revealed today

2

Urgent work needed to protect kids' mental health - Eivers

3

Cyclone Fili: Heavy rain, severe gales to hit North Island

4

'Social investment' key to cracking poverty - Luxon

5

Covid-19: Traffic light review to be announced Wednesday

Latest Stories

Villarreal stun Bayern, Chelsea knocked out in Champions League

Live stream: NZ Cricket Awards - ODIs and first class winners

Famous feline Mittens living 'more retired life' in Auckland

'Insane' – Witnesses recount horror of NY subway shooting

'Out of gas' Djokovic loses clay-court opener in Monte Carlo

Related Stories

Savea slates refs after Canes' controversial finish to Crusaders

Crusaders hold on to beat Hurricanes in Super Rugby thriller

Braces for Dawai, Marshall help Highlanders claim first win

Caleb Clarke cops 3-week ban after 'reckless', 'dangerous' act