Biden says Russia is committing 'genocide' in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden for the first time referred to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine as a "genocide" on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden speaks in Menlo, Iowa. (Source: Associated Press)

Speaking in Iowa at an event about steps his administration is taking to staunch rising fuel costs because of the war, Biden termed the conflict, which has seen Russia carry out atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, as a "genocide."

Said Biden: "Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away."

Biden has previously stated that he did not believe Russia’s actions amounted to genocide, as Ukrainian government officials have argued, but rather were "war crimes".

With inflation at a 40-year high, Biden had headed to corn-rich Iowa with a modest step aiming to trim gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon by waiving rules limiting ethanol blending.

A government report that consumer prices jumped 8.5% in March from a year ago — the worst reading since December 1981 — only deepened Biden's challenge in defending Democrats ahead of this year's midterm elections. More than half the increase came from higher gas prices, which spiked in part because of Russia's war in Ukraine, but costs also jumped for housing, food and other items.