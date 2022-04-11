Teenager fatally stabbed during Sydney Easter Show brawl

Source: AAP

A teenage boy is dead and another was seriously injured after both were stabbed at Sydney's Royal Easter Show.

A brawl broke out at the crowded carnival ride area of the showground around 8pm on Monday, NSW Police said.

One of the teens had a critical stab wound to the chest and died while being taken to Westmead Hospital.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Mark Whittaker said the teen was in cardiac arrest with a traumatic chest wound when paramedics arrived.

"Paramedics performed CPR and a number of other critical interventions at the scene before loading the patient for transport to Westmead Hospital," he said in a statement.

"Unfortunately despite best efforts, he couldn't be resuscitated.

"There's no doubt this would have been a very confronting scene for the dozens of witnesses who were out to enjoy an evening at the Royal Easter Show."

The second teen was stabbed in the leg and was taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A man has been arrested and taken to Auburn Police Station.

Show visitors were moved out of the area, which is now closed, and a crime scene has been established.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

Popular Stories

1

Man who threw punch that killed MMA fighter Fau Vake jailed

2

Britney Spears pregnant with third child

3

Woods rockets up golf's global ranks after return at Masters

4

Cyclone Fili: Red heavy rain warning for Gisborne, Wairoa District

5

$200K of stolen property, guns, drugs found in Whangārei bust

Latest Stories

Cyclist dies after accident involving car is Gisborne

Live stream: Ashley Bloomfield with the latest on the Omicron wave

Zelensky wants harsher Russia sanctions, fearing chemical weapons

Cyclone Fili: Red heavy rain warning for Gisborne, Wairoa District

Victoria named as host for 2026 Commonwealth Games

Related Stories

ISIS supporter found guilty of killing English MP David Amess

Ride shut down in Sydney after photo shows child unrestrained

Labor leader stumbles on first day of Aus federal election

Queensland man drowns in golf course lake after drunken dare