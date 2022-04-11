Queensland man drowns in golf course lake after drunken dare

A Queensland man has drowned in a golf course lake after a drunken dare to swim out to a water feature.

The 23-year-old accepted the challenge to swim in a lake at the Gold Coast's Emerald Lakes Golf Club about 9.45pm on Sunday, police said.

"Mucking around with mates and he's gone under the surface and drowned," Superintendent Geoff Sheldon told the ABC.

Superintendent Sheldon said the man was seen "floundering" before slipping under the water.

The man was dragged from the water about 10 minutes later but could not be revived.

"It would appear that he had been drinking in the afternoon and the fatal mix of alcohol and water seems to have taken another victim," Sheldon said.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

