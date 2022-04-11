Boult, Devine lead first day of NZC Awards with T20 honours

Trent Boult and Sophie Devine were the big winners of the first day of the New Zealand Cricket Awards, taking out the respective international T20 player of the year awards.

Rewatch the first part of the NZ Cricket Awards here:

This year’s NZC Awards are being held over a three-day span digitally unlike years passed with Tuesday focusing on the shortest format of the game as well as community cricket.

Boult was awarded the International Men’s T20 Player of the Year award after a strong World Cup campaign with the Black Caps where he took 13 wickets at an average of 13.30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boult beat out the likes of Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Ish Sodhi – who also had decent form in the Black Caps’ run to the final before they lost to Australia – to take home the award.

Trent Boult. (Source: Photosport)

“It means a lot,” Boult said on receiving the award.

“T20 is a format I really enjoy and one I’m constantly trying to adapt my game in order to become a better bowler.

“It’s something very special to win this award and I feel really grateful to receive it.”

Devine earned her second International Women’s T20 Player of the Year award after scoring 118 runs in four outings at an average of 29.50 for the White Ferns, finishing the season with an overall strike-rate of 113.46 and a top-score of 50 against England in Hove.

Domestically, Melie Kerr and Michael Bracewell were named the respective Super Smash Players of the Year following their efforts for Wellington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerr had a stellar domestic campaign, scoring 346 runs for the Blaze at a strike rate of 115 while taking 17 wickets in their unbeaten season to help the side to a fourth title in five years.

Amelia Kerr plays a shot for the Wellington Blaze. (Source: Photosport)

“For me the focus is on just trying to enjoy my cricket,” Kerr said.

“I’d worked hard throughout that last winter so it was pleasing to go out there and perform in the season.

“I absolutely love playing for the Blaze and to complete an unbeaten season was really special.

“I’ve also got to thank the people around me who have supported me this season.”

The men’s Super Smash award was much more hotly contested with bowlers Henry Shipley and Lockie Ferguson along with batsmen Dane Cleaver and Cam Fletcher all considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was all-rounder Bracewell who won out in the end after topping the run charts with 478 at an average of 79.67, including an impressive 141 not out off 65 balls against the Central Stags.

The other major award handed out on the opening day was the fan moment of the summer which retired Black Cap Ross Taylor won with his wicket-taking finish to his Test career in Christchurch.

Ross Taylor celebrates a catch with teammates. (Source: Photosport)

Day two of the awards on Wednesday will see the first-class and domestic batting and bowling cups handed out along with the men’s and women’s ODI Players of the Year, and the Umpire of the Year award.

Thursday’s final day will see the presentation of the men’s and women’s Domestic Players of the Year, the Test Player of the Year, the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for outstanding services to cricket, and the supreme playing award - the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal.

Watch Part 2 - ODIs - on Wednesday at 11am and and Part 3 - Tests and Supreme Award on Thursday at the same time on 1News.co.nz

NZC Awards 2022 - T20s

ADVERTISEMENT

International Women’s T20 Player of the Year: Sophie Devine (Wellington Blaze)

International Men’s T20 Player of the Year: Trent Boult (Northern Brave)

Women’s Super Smash Player of the Year: Amelia Kerr (Wellington Blaze)

Men’s Super Smash Player of the Year: Michael Bracewell (Wellington Firebirds)

Fan Moment of the Summer: Ross Taylor’s final wicket in his last Test

Community Awards

Young Player of the Year: Fran Jonas (Auckland Cricket)

ADVERTISEMENT

Player of the Year: Jacob Cumming (Otago Cricket)

Club of the Year: Pleasant Point Cricket Club (South Canterbury)

Volunteer of the Year: Jeremy Dean (Eastern Suburbs & Wellington Wanders)

Community Cricket Activator of the Year: Frances Stewart (Cricket Wellington)

Official of the Year: Brendon Davies (Northern Districts)

Best Female Engagement Initiative: Young Leaders (Cricket Wellington)

Outstanding Contribution and Services to Coaching: Maria Lankeshwar (nee Fahey) (Sydenham Cricket Club)

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding Contribution to Cricket: Anthony de Joux (Celtic Cricket Club)

Best Diversity and Inclusion Initiative: Counties Manukau Premier League (Counties Manukau)

Community Cricket Collaboration Initiative of the Year: Canterbury Cricket

Sir Jack Newman: Gerard Finnie (Otago Cricket)