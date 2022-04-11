All Black Anton Lienert-Brown out for six months

All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown needs shoulder surgery and will be sidelined for six months.

Anton Lienert-Brown leaves the pitch after hurting his shoulder in the recent loss to the Blues in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

Lienert-Brown was forced from the FMG Stadium Waikato pitch early in the Chiefs’ 25-0 loss to the Blues on Saturday and confirmed the extent of the problem in a post on Instagram on Monday night.

“Shoulder is going to need a bit more work than I was hoping,” Lienert-Brown wrote.

“Going under the knife this week which will put me out for 6 months. A bump in the road but the journey continues. I’ll be back ... appreciate all the support”.

Lienert-Brown injured the same shoulder when the All Blacks played Ireland on last year’s November tour.

Elbow surgery had already seen him miss last year’s first two tests against Tonga and Fiji.

Midfield candidates

His absence from at least the three July tests against Ireland in New Zealand will leave All Blacks head coach Ian Foster with plenty to think about in terms of his midfield combinations, which have been in a near constant state of flux during his tenure.

Crusader Jack Goodhue returned from a long-term knee injury to play club rugby at the weekend, with Braydon Ennor also back from injury at the Crusaders and Rieko Ioane playing well for the Blues.

Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea developed well last year but the big winner may be former Warrior Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, currently injured at the Blues but likely to be included in an extended All Blacks squad this year.