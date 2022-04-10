Limping Tiger Woods posts his worst Masters performance

Source: Associated Press

Tiger Woods walked up the 18th fairway, removed his cap and acknowledged roars from the patrons at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods waves to spectators on the 18th green after his final round at the Masters golf tournament.

Tiger Woods waves to spectators on the 18th green after his final round at the Masters golf tournament. (Source: Associated Press)

He wasn't even close to winning the Masters. And it didn't matter.

Woods shot a 6-over round of 78 on Monday in the final round. He finished at 13 over for the week, his total of 301 by far his worst at the Masters and one shot off his worst 72-hole score ever as a professional.

None of the numbers seemed that significant.

This was Woods' comeback tournament that came just over a year after the car crash that nearly cost him his right leg, or worse. He said coming into the Masters that just getting back was an accomplishment.

Woods was limping throughout his final round, and the limp seemed much worse Monday than it was earlier in the Masters.

