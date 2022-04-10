French polls: Macron, far-right rival Le Pen face runoff

French polling agencies have projected that incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen are heading for another winner-takes-all runoff in the French presidential election, with their fierce political rivalry and sharply opposing visions pulling clear of a crowded field of 12 candidates in the first round of voting.

A screen shows French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. (Source: Associated Press)

If confirmed by official vote counts expected later on Sunday night (Monday NZT), the pollsters' initial projections mean France is teeing up for a repeat of the 2017 head-to-head contest that put Macron into power - but there is no guarantee that this time the outcome will be the same.

Macron, a 44-year-old political centrist, won by a landslide five years ago to become France's youngest president. But Macron is bracing for a far tougher runoff battle this time against his 53-year-old political nemesis who is promising seismic shifts for France - both domestically and internationally - if elected as the country's first woman president.

The projections showed both Macron and Le Pen on course to improve on their 2017 first-round showings, signalling how French leadership politics have increasingly become polarised. The projections showed Macron with a comfortable first-round lead of between 27% to 29% support, ahead of Le Pen, who is expected to capture 23% to 24% of the vote. The projections showed hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon - one of half a dozen candidates on the left - falling short of the runoff, heading for third place.

The election's result will impact Europe's direction as it tries to contain the havoc wreaked by Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.

France's April 24 presidential runoff appears set to pit the centrist president seeking to modernise the economy and strengthen European cooperation against the nationalist Le Pen, who has sought to soften her party's racist reputation. Le Pen this time tapped into the foremost issue on many French voters' minds: living costs that have soared amid the disruptions of war in Ukraine and the economic repercussions of western sanctions on Russia.

Pollsters suggest that just a few percentage points could separate the familiar foes in the second-round vote. That nail-biting scenario sets up a runoff campaign likely to be far more confrontational and volatile than during round one, which was largely overshadowed by the war in Ukraine.

With its potential to reshape France's post-war identity, the election has wide international significance. A Macron victory would be seen as a defeat for European populists. It might also not be cheered in the Kremlin: Macron has strongly backed European Union sanctions on Russia, while Le Pen has worried publicly about their impact on French living standards.

In the 27-member EU, only France has a nuclear arsenal and a UN Security Council veto. As Putin keeps up his military's assault on Ukraine, French power is helping to shape the European response. Macron is the only leading French presidential candidate who fully supports the NATO military alliance.

To beat Le Pen in a runoff, the 44-year-old president will need to pick apart her years-long rebranding effort to make herself seem more pragmatic and less extreme, a makeover that has including showing off her love of cats. Macron has accused Le Pen of pushing an extremist manifesto of racist and ruinous policies. Le Pen wants to ban Muslim headscarves in French streets and halal and kosher butchers, and drastically reduce immigration from outside Europe.

France operates a low-tech voting system, unchanged for generations, with paper ballots cast in person and hand-counted.