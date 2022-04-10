Former Warrior Maloney facing ban on doping charge - report

Former Warriors and Australia international James Maloney is facing suspension from rugby league after reportedly testing positive for a banned substance in France.

James Maloney, pictured while playing for previous club the Catalans Dragons (Source: Getty)

French newspaper L'Independant claims the ex-NRL star has not played in France's Elite 1 competition since late February as a result of a positive finding after a game for Lezignan.

It is unclear whether Maloney's B sample has been examined by French doping authorities.

Maloney joined Lezignan in France's semi-professional domestic competition after retiring from the professional game with Catalans at the end of 2021. He played for the New Zealand Warriors between 2010-12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old helped guide the Dragons to their maiden Super League grand final appearance last year, losing to St Helens.

Maloney, who won three caps for Australia and also represented NSW in State of Origin, played with Melbourne, the Warriors, the Sydney Roosters, Cronulla and Penrith across his 247-game NRL career.