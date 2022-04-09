Video: Plane skids, breaks in two, at Costa Rican airport

A cargo plane skidded, breaking in two, at Costa Rica's main international airport on Thursday.

According to the Costa Rican Fire Department, an alert was sent from the cargo plane after it took off from the Juan Santamaría International Airport, travelling to Guatemala.

The Boeing 757 freighter was 56km into its journey when the two flight crew detected a failure in its hydraulic system and requested permission to return.

Fire Department Director Héctor Chaves said on Thursday that after touching down, the DHL-owned plane skidded and spun off the runway causing the fuselage to break in two.

"Firefighters responded quickly, in just a minute and managed to extract the two pilots who were still in the aircraft," said Chaves.

"At this time we are applying foam, preventing any fuel spill, the [fuel] tanks are assessed to be intact at this time, but operations will continue until the scene is stabilised. The airport remains closed."

Airport officials said the accident forced 32 international flights to be diverted while the runway was cleared.