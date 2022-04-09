Video: Plane skids, breaks in two, at Costa Rican airport

Source: Associated Press

A cargo plane skidded, breaking in two, at Costa Rica's main international airport on Thursday.

According to the Costa Rican Fire Department, an alert was sent from the cargo plane after it took off from the Juan Santamaría International Airport, travelling to Guatemala.

The Boeing 757 freighter was 56km into its journey when the two flight crew detected a failure in its hydraulic system and requested permission to return.

Fire Department Director Héctor Chaves said on Thursday that after touching down, the DHL-owned plane skidded and spun off the runway causing the fuselage to break in two.

"Firefighters responded quickly, in just a minute and managed to extract the two pilots who were still in the aircraft," said Chaves.

"At this time we are applying foam, preventing any fuel spill, the [fuel] tanks are assessed to be intact at this time, but operations will continue until the scene is stabilised. The airport remains closed."

Airport officials said the accident forced 32 international flights to be diverted while the runway was cleared.

WorldAccidentsCentral and South AmericaTravel

Popular Stories

1

Benches clear after MLB star drilled in head with 143km/h pitch

2

Man kept as slave in New Zealand tells his story

3

Long Covid: Sufferers warn of virus' long-term impacts

4

Sale of metre-wide piece of land sparks confiscation debate

5

8531 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 11 deaths reported

Latest Stories

'Tamper-proof' license plate screws combating rising car crime

Video: Plane skids, breaks in two, at Costa Rican airport

All Blacks Sevens return to World Series with dramatic win

Benches clear after MLB star drilled in head with 143km/h pitch

Kiwi MC Melodownz releasing gospel rap

Related Stories

Queenstown cop stops 26 rule-breaking drivers in one shift

76 deaths in weekend wave of El Salvador gang violence

Second black box found in China Eastern plane crash

Size or negligence - answers sought in Florida amusement ride death