No Covid boosters yet for Australian 12 to 15-year-olds

Australian children won't be going for their Covid-19 vaccine booster just yet despite an earlier recommendation from the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Vaccination (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The TGA on Friday gave provisional advice for 12 to 15-year-olds to receive their third vaccine six months after their first two.

But the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has not followed suit on the recommendation.

"Current data suggest Covid-related serious illness is very rare in adolescents aged 12 to 15, particularly after completion of a primary series of Covid-19 vaccination," ATAGI said on Saturday.

"At this time, ATAGI does not recommend that adolescents aged 12 to 15 years need to receive a booster dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

"ATAGI will continue to review and consider new evidence on the benefits and risks of any additional doses in 12 to 15-year-olds, including for those with underlying medical conditions."

ATAGI said it still strongly recommended all children aged five to 15 to receive two vaccines, while those who are immunocompromised require a third dose.

Only Australians aged 16 and over continue to have access to a booster shot.

As of Saturday, almost 70% of the eligible population, or more than 13.1 million people in total, had received their booster.

