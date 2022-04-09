NFL reporter slammed for tweet after death of Steelers QB Haskins

NFL players and fans have blasted what they have described as an insensitive tweet from ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter following the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Dwayne Haskins (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Haskins, 24, died on Saturday after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida.

Schefter was one of the first to tweet about Haskins’ death but the manner in which he did it raised hackles.

In the now-deleted tweet, Schefter said Haskins was "struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL".

Schefter’s original message was retweeted more than 20,000 times before it was deleted and re-written to exclude any mention of Haskins’ "struggles".

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson called Schefter "lame" and CBS host Josina Anderson tweeted: "Dwayne Haskins' family deserves an apology. They don't need to hear about his professional 'struggles' on the same morning of his untimely death."

Adam Schefter's original tweet about Haskins. (Source: 1 News)

In a statement on Haskins’ death, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said: “I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.

"Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskin was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic,” Miranda said in an emailed statement.

It is unknown why he was walking on the interstate. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours.

Miranda says it’s “an open traffic homicide investigation".