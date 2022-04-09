Greenpeace: Agriculture influenced softer climate document

Greenpeace says New Zealand officials at the United Nations recently "sabotaged" efforts to mitigate climate change.

It said they argued against a recommendation to move to 'plant-based diets', instead proposing the wording 'healthy diets'.

The change, proposed at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, was accepted.

Greenpeace said it is clear plant-based diets have a far lower environmental impact than meat and dairy do.

Spokesperson Christine Rose said in a statement that the move smacks of influence from the agriculture industry, and Climate Change Minister James Shaw needs to tell officials to stop undermining good efforts.

"The intensive dairy industry is New Zealand's biggest climate polluter and if this government is serious about climate action we need to see a fundamental shift away from industrial agriculture to more plant-based regenerative organic farming," Rose said.

"We cannot risk the future of life on earth for the sake of dairy industry profits. It's time for James Shaw to get with the programme and start advocating for real climate action."

Rose said responses to climate change should be evidence-led, instead of denying the science.

Animal rights organisation Safe has also criticised the UN delegation's push for a change of language.

Safe chief executive Debra Ashton said it was a shameful act that reeks of influence by the agriculture industry.

Shaw said he intends to speak to officials next week about requesting the change.

He said officials have told him the term "sustainable healthy diets" is a similar but broader one than "plant-based diet" and promoted diet and production choices that could help with emissions reductions, by tackling overconsumption, food loss and waste.

He said this was in line with the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation and WHO principles covering issues such as environmental impact, health and wellbeing, access, and affordability.

"However, in my view, regardless of any merits in this case, New Zealand should avoid adopting positions in these negotiations that could leave the impression we are working to protect our largest industries at the expense of the climate."

