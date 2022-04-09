Blues hold out Chiefs in dominant Super Rugby win

The Blues have taken down the Chiefs in their battle of the Bombays, claiming a 25-0 victory in Hamilton.

Beauden Barrett celebrates a try with Tom Robinson. (Source: Photosport)

Beauden Barrett helped set up two tries for backrower Tom Robinson and one for replacement A.J. Lam.

Robinson scored in the 16th minute and again in the 53rd to help the Blues secure a dominant win.

The Blues' fifth victory from six matches this season came in spite of the fact they received three yellow cards, including two in quick succession which left them with only 13 men at the end of the first and start of the second half.

Barrett provided a crucial pass in the lead-up to Robinson's first try and a pinpoint cross-kick to set up the second.

The Blues dominated possession in the first half and their defense was equal to any threat the Chiefs posed in the second as they claimed a bonus-point win.

