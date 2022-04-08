Tiger Woods makes Masters cut despite tougher 2nd round

Source: Associated Press

Tiger Woods had an up and down day but managed to post a 2-over 74 on Saturday to make the cut at the Masters.

Tiger Woods thanks the crowd during his second round at the Masters.

Tiger Woods thanks the crowd during his second round at the Masters. (Source: Associated Press)

Woods, who shot 71 in his opening round on his comeback from injuries suffered in a car crash, faltered early in the second round but managed to rebound on the back nine to finish two rounds at 1-over 145.

That was good enough to make the cut, though Woods was nine shots off the lead held by Scottie Scheffler at the time he finished. He was in a tie for 19th.

Woods bogeyed four of his first five holes to make the turn at 39. But he birdied the 10th hole from short range and made two more birdies coming in to offset two bogeys.

Scheffler, who shot 69 in his opening round, was 5 under for the day and 8 under for the tournament through 16 holes. He was five shots ahead of a quartet of players at 3 under.

Golf

Popular Stories

1

Man kept as slave in New Zealand tells his story

2

Long Covid: Sufferers warn of virus' long-term impacts

3

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

4

Person critically injured in shooting at Auckland brothel

5

Sale of metre-wide piece of land sparks confiscation debate

Latest Stories

8531 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 11 deaths reported

Van Gisbergen extends Supercars lead with podium in Melbourne

Kevin Spacey asks judge to axe Anthony Rapp's sex abuse suit

Wood eases Newcastle relegation fears with game-winning penalty

Tiger Woods makes Masters cut despite tougher 2nd round

Related Stories

South Korea's Sungjae Im quietly grabs Masters lead on Day 1

Tiger Woods returns to Masters with electrifying first round

Where's Phil? The curious case of Mickelson's Masters absence

Tiger Woods says he's planning to play the Masters